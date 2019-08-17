Crime 17.8.2019 01:10 pm

Waiter shot dead for taking too long with sandwich

AFP
Image: iStock.

A customer angry at having to wait for a sandwich has killed a waiter near Paris.

A waiter at restaurant near Paris was shot dead by a customer angry at having to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the case said Saturday.

Colleagues of the victim called police after he was shot him with a hand gun at an eatery in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who witnesses said lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough” for his liking, fled the scene.

Police have opened a murder investigation.

