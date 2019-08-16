‘Ghost pupils’: Ex-Western Cape teacher arrested for R1m fraud

A former Adult Basic Education and Training (Abet) teacher from Oudtshoorn has been arrested and has appeared in court for allegedly inflating the number of registered students she taught in order to gain financial benefits from the Western Cape Department of Education amounting to nearly R1 million.

Tamsyn Lynn Dorothy allegedly registered “ghost pupils”, managing to rake up a total of R946,538, regional Hawks spokesperson Captain Philane Nkwalase said.

The 42-year-old made a brief appearance in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on Monday on fraud charges, following her arrest on the same day. She was released on R2,500 bail and was expected to return to the dock on September 6.

Dorothy, who worked as a teacher and manager at different learning centres around Oudtshoorn, is alleged to have registered a substantial number of “ghost pupils” between January 2010 and May 2013.

