‘Corrupt’ cop killed by truck while trying to run away from fellow officers

An allegedly corrupt officer fleeing from arrest for ostensibly trying to sell a police docket was killed on Thursday when he was hit by a truck.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo on Friday said members of the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit received intelligence of a detective sergeant who, together with a security guard and civilian, was selling a Lenasia South police docket.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the three fled by car.

“They were all arrested when their getaway car hit a curb on the R558 and came to a standstill. However, the sergeant broke loose and ran into the veld, chased by ACU members. In his bid to escape, the member ran into a highway and was killed after being hit by a truck.”

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the unit for their swift action in responding to the incident.

“It is unfortunate that the [officer] lost his life during the process of arrest and I extend heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased member. However, it is also rather disconcerting when one receives reports of members allegedly engaging in corrupt activities,” Sitole said.

“We, members of the South African Police Service, have a constitutional and moral obligation to protect our institutions from being eroded by corruption.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.