155 people arrested in Pretoria anti-crime swoop

Gauteng police arrested 155 people in swoops on suburbs in Pretoria early on Thursday, with three people suspected of murder among them, said spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

The areas focused on included Brooklyn, Pretoria Central, Pretoria West, Pretoria Moot and Sunnyside.

Thirty people were also arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 24 for common assault. Others were nabbed for robbery, kidnapping, rape, burglary and the violation of a protection order.

Four people were arrested for dealing in dagga, eight for possession of drugs and fines were issued relating to second-hand goods.

Counterfeit goods worth R500,000, illicit cigarettes and cellphone accessories were confiscated.

At a roadblock in Sunnyside, 269 people and 126 vehicles were searched and traffic-related fines worth R65,000 were issued.

Those arrested are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

