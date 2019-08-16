First blood drawn in ‘Tobacco Wars’

First was the “Sars Wars”, when the South African Revenue Service was gutted by maladministration and an intelligence-driven agenda by players in the tobacco industry.

The sequel is the “Tobacco Wars”, and blood has now been spilt.

Simon Rudland, co-owner of the Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and a member of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), on Wednesday morning barely escaped a murder attempt outside the association’s offices, where he was due to attend a meeting.

Video footage showed Rudland pulling into Fita’s driveway in Orchards, Johannesburg. A vehicle stopped behind him and its occupants fired nine shots at him. One hit him in the neck but Rudland still drove himself to hospital.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tobacco boss Simon Rudland shot in Joburg assassination attempt

Yesterday, a Sars official was targeted at his place of employment in Durban.

He is a former high-risk investigation unit member, which was disbanded after the so-called rogue unit allegations.

An eyewitness described a car with two white males inside stopping. The passenger is believed to have got out of the vehicle and smashed the car door windows.

It is unknown if the two incidents are connected.

If another senior industry player is to be believed, more attacks are coming.

An impassioned letter, seen by The Citizen, written by Yusuf Kajee, owner of Amalgamated Tobacco Manufacturing (ATM), to fellow members at Fita warned of a pending attack on himself and Paul de Robillard, former owner of cigarette manufacturer Rollex.

“Rumour in the gangsters’ world is that there is a price tag on the owners of ATM,” Kajee wrote. He was supposed to talk about his letter at the Fita meeting.

“This I base on information received that they intended taking a hit at Paul [de Robillard] at the rugby game on July 20.”

He asserted he was supposed to be “dealt with” in September.

Kajee has not denied the contents of the letter.

Sars has not responded to questions about the attack on its official.

Kajee’s letter made numerous allegations against fellow association members.

He states he will not be attending meetings any more. He is “accused of selling at a certain price and upon investigation it comes out that the person that is selling the stock is not even a customer of ours and he cannot explain how he is in possession of said stock”.

The letter also alleged Carnilinx director Gavin Lombard claimed Kajee ratted on him to Sars, which resulted in R3.4 million being taken from Lombard’s account.

“Please could he show us this letter with my signature on it, so I can refund him what he has lost as I have done no such thing to him or any member of Fita,” Kajee said. “When I’m travelling, my phone is diverted to my PA and he was totally abusive in his speech to him, quote: ‘Tell that f****r to call me, he should not hide behind his PA,’ and the rest is history.”

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said yesterday the board remained united.

“There will always be issues when there are eight members of an association competing in the same market,” Mnguni said.

He noted allegations were dealt with and there was no animosity among members.

Mnguni said Rudland had been moved from intensive care and his condition was improving.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.