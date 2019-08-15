Police detective killed by truck on R558 as he tries to escape arrest

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has commended members of the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for acting swiftly on reports of corruption although a police officer, who was one of the suspects, lost his life in the process of arrest.

Members from the ACU responded to intelligence that a detective sergeant, a private security guard and a civilian were selling a Lenasia South police docket.

On seeing the ACU members, the suspects fled in a sedan. They were all arrested when their get-away car hit a curb on the R558 and came to a standstill.

However, the sergeant broke loose and ran into the veld chased by ACU members. In his bid to escape, the member was killed after being hit by a truck on the highway.

“It is unfortunate that the suspected member lost his life during the process of arrest and I extend heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased member. However, it is also rather disconcerting when one receives reports of members allegedly engaging in corrupt activities,” Sitole said.

“We, members of the South African Police Service, have a constititional and moral obligation to protect our institutions from being eroded by corruption,” he added.

The arrest of more than ten police officers last week in Gauteng and the response to the incident on Thursday in Lenasia is a reminder that the South African Police Service management is committed to rooting out corruption by its members, he said.

