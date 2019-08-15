Murder charges against Newcastle mayor withdrawn

Charges against murder-accused Newcastle mayor Dr Nthuthuko Mahlaba have been withdrawn, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

At the Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, four state witnesses said they were forced by police to implicate Mahlaba. A fifth witness has passed away since the beginning of the trial.

In June, Mahlaba was placed on 30 days’ leave by the ANC provincial leadership and was released on R20,000 bail.

The mayor and his supporters have maintained he was innocent and the charges he was facing were politically motivated.

Mahlaba was charged in connection with the murder of Wandile Ngubeni, the ANC youth league (ANCYL) regional deputy chairperson for eMalahleni.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ngubeni was shot dead at Ikasi Lounge in Madadeni in May 2016, while he was socialising with a group of friends.

At the time of the incident, eyewitnesses said two men entered the establishment and opened fire, fatally wounding Ngubeni and wounding ANCYL regional secretary, Mafika Mndebele.

