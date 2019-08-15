Police hunting prisoners who escaped through roof of jail cell

Police are on the lookout for two prisoners in who escaped from their holding cells in Hartswater in the Northern Cape at the weekend.

In a statement, police appealed to members of the community to assist with locating or provide information that could lead to the rearrest of two awaiting trial detainees who escaped from lawful custody on Saturday evening at the Hartswater police station.

“It is alleged that four awaiting trial detainees escaped through the roof of the police cells. While two have been rearrested, the others, Thabiso Ntwayagae, 24, and Sello Maogwe, 27, are still at large.

“The two were arrested for different crimes including, robbery, house-breaking and shoplifting,” spokesperson Brigadier M Ramatseba said.

The two who were rearrested, Thabisho Leeuw, 21, and Tuelo Mongale, 25, were both apprehended on Sunday.

The police requested anyone with information that may lead to the rearrest of the escapees to call the nearest police station or contact Sergeant Moatlhodi Dikoko of Hartswater detectives on 082 469 6228.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.