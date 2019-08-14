Counterfeit goods valued at over R1.5m confiscated in Port Elizabeth

Eastern Cape police confiscated counterfeit goods valued at more than R1.5 million at a store in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

They say this is only the beginning of their operations to clamp down on the sale of illegal goods.

In an operation by the Ngqura border police women’s network on Tuesday, the group received information about a store in the city that was selling suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories.

The operation began at 09.30am and in one store alone, goods estimated at R1,521,650 were recovered. The goods ranged from cellphone batteries, phone covers, memory cards and chargers to earphones.

“We will continue to stamp the authority of the state and will not allow our province to be the hideout spot for illegal traders fleeing from other provinces,” said Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga.

“Efforts to make significant dents in the illegal trade of counterfeit goods will continue as they pose an economic risk to our country,” added Ntsinga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.