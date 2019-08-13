Boy, 13, arrested after fellow teen stabbed to death in PE

A Port Elizabeth teen facing a murder charge after he is alleged to have stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death, alleges that he was robbed of his personal belongings.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a group of school children were walking home in Dyke Street, Algoa Park on Monday afternoon, when a confrontation started as the 13-year-old walking home from the shop neared them.

“The 13-year-old teenager allegedly stabbed one of the males from the group in his chest,” said Naidu.

The 15-year-old boy was identified by police as Jade Davis.

He collapsed and died after the confrontation.

Naidoo said the 13-year-old ran away, but police later spoke to him.

He said he had been robbed of his watch and a USB stick.

He has appeared in court to face a charge of murder.

Naidu said police are also investigating a case of robbery regarding the watch and USB stick.

He has appeared in the Nerina House Juvenile Court in the city, and has been released into the custody of his father until his next court appearance on October 7.

