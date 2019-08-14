Crime 14.8.2019 08:20 am

14-year-old girl’s body found in a veld in Upington

News24 Wire
Stock image.

The girl was last seen on Sunday when she attended a church service in the area.

Police in Upington are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in an open veld near Bellevue in Rosedale.

The body was spotted by a person who was busy collecting wood in the veld on Monday at about 12pm and alerted the police.

The girl was last seen on Sunday when she attended a church service in the area. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds. The deceased was a learner at one of the local schools in Rosedale.

No one has been arrested as yet.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said police were appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist them to bring the perpetrator to book to contact the investigating officer Lebogang Tonyane on 054 3370 113 or 078 1301 234.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.

