Kempton Park couple accused of murdering five-month-old baby

A Birchleigh couple was arrested in connection with the death of their five-month-old baby boy, reports Kempton Express.

According to Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, a 28-year-old husband and his 24-year-old wife were arrested on August 7.

Molokomme said the police were summoned to the family home on August 4.

On arrival, they found paramedics already at the scene. The child was declared dead.

Molokomme said the baby’s mother told police she found her baby in the cot, not breathing.

An inquest docket was opened and the body was taken to a government mortuary for post mortem examination.

“It was found the child had suffered blunt force injuries,” said Molokomme.

The inquest docket was then changed to a charge of murder.

