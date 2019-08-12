Crooks posing as cops rob Galaxy Bingo in Port Elizabeth

Five men, two of whom were posing as police officers, robbed a Galaxy Bingo gaming outlet in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that at about 11.45am on Sunday, two men posing as police officers went to Galaxy Bingo at the Moffett on Main lifestyle centre in Walmer and asked to speak to the manager.

“One suspect was allegedly wearing a police uniform without any badges and the other was in civilian attire. When the manager came to the entrance, three other males joined the other two suspects.

“A firearm was produced and the first two suspects instructed the manager to take them to the office where the money was kept. The other three suspects remained on guard at the door,” said Naidu.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the premises and the men fled in two vehicles, a Chevrolet Spark and an Opel Corsa.

“Both vehicles were stolen from Port Elizabeth earlier in the month. The vehicles were recovered in Martin Street, not far from the crime scene,” said Naidu.

No one was injured and police are investigating a case of armed robbery.

