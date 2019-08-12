Police deny there’s a rape kits shortage

The Democratic Alliance (DA) yesterday cited an overwhelming and unacceptable shortage of rape kits in police stations nationally, warning that if this was not rectified the party may go after Minister Bheki Cele.

But the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the party’s claim was far from the truth. According to the DA’s Andrew Whitfield: “The shortage of rape kits is a crisis of national importance, which needs to be resolved as a matter of great urgency. It is wholly unacceptable and a damning indictment on the SAPS that only a handful of police stations are equipped to successfully gather evidence from victims of rape.

“The DA can reveal that 76% of police stations do not have adult rape kits in stock. A further 69% of stations do not have child rape kits in stock.”

“The current figures indicate that the SAPS is short of over 128,000 rape kits, with only about 18,000 adult rape kits in circulation.”

He said these figures were made available to him by the national police commissioner after a request for information submitted by the DA.

“There appears to be an issue with procurement. I understand there have been delays in the tender process.

“But if the minister fails to resolve this crisis the DA will consider taking further steps,” added Whitfield.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo denied this, saying the claim could not be further from the truth.

Speaking on behalf of national commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Naidoo said that Whitfield could not have got this information from the commissioner because it differed significantly from the situation as he knew it.

“Eight out of nine provinces have more than sufficient sexual assault evidence collection kits,” Naidoo said.

“The Eastern Cape is the province which has a big issue. We have given instructions for the immediate procurement of the rape kits on a quotation basis, not a tender basis, because they have the capacity to do so,” Naidoo added.

