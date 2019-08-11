Cops seize 20 hijacked vehicles heading for Mozambican border

Twenty suspected stolen or hijacked vehicles heading for the Mozambican border were seized by police officers in several operations between June and August, mostly at Manguzi in KwaZulu-Natal.

“These vehicles were either hijacked or stolen from various parts of the country, destined to be taken across our borders,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

Eight suspects were arrested during these operations and have appeared in the Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

“The vehicles that were seized includes trucks, bakkies and cars. Some of these vehicles were found hidden in the dense vegetation, whilst others were intercepted before they cross the border,” Zwane said.

“The engine and chassis numbers on these vehicles have been altered and police officers were confronted with the difficult task of linking these vehicles to vehicle related crimes across the country. Such operations are an indication that police are slowing breaking the backs of syndicates who are masterminds behind vehicle related crimes in the country.”

