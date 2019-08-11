Nkandla police foil armed robbery: 11 suspects arrested, five guns recovered

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police also recovered explosives, five firearms and ammunition from the group.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, police officers from Nkandla and surrounding areas where mobilised after intelligence was received of a possible robbery in the area.

“At 01:30, police officers intercepted three vehicles used by the suspects. There was a shootout between the suspects and the police officers which resulted in two suspects being fatally wounded,” said Naicker.

One of the suspects’ vehicle overturned as they attempted to flee, resulting in four sustaining minor injuries while a fifth was seriously injured and is in hospital under police guard.

“A total of 11 suspects were arrested by police. Five firearms with ammunition were seized from these men. Police also seized explosives that were found in their vehicles. Three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation.

“The suspects aged between 29 and 49 will be charged with attempted murder, possession of explosives as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will be profiled to establish their involvement in other violent crimes within the province. The suspects are expected to appear in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Naicker said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the firm stance taken by police in that cluster.

“There is no place for thugs in this province and criminals must expect police to fight back if they shoot at our men and women in blue. We call on all law-abiding citizens to stand up and join police in eradicating crime within this province,” Jula said.

