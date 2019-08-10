Robbery victim allegedly killed with brick for fighting back – teens arrested

Two teens accused of beating a man with a brick have been charged with murder after be succumbed to his injuries.

They are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday after their arrest in Crossroads a day after the attack.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the 54-year-old man was accosted on Wednesday morning.

“The victim had fought with the suspects who tried to rob him,” Van Wyk said.

In turn, the man was assaulted with the brick.

“He was rushed to the clinic in the area but later succumbed to his injuries.”

Police investigations led them to the two, who were arrested on Thursday.

