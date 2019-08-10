Cops warn e-hailing app drivers after man robbed of everything – from cash to clothes

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the search for accomplices continues after two people were arrested for holding up a driver in Delft South on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim received a callout to the area at about 6.30pm. At the pick-up point, he collected the passengers, who told him to wait as more were coming.

Four men got into the taxi and told him to drive to Kuils River, Van Wyk said. On their way, they wanted to change their destination.

“The suspects let the complainant drive to Kuils River and back when they pulled up the handbrake and robbed him of his belongings. They took his cellphone and wanted him to delete the information on the phone,” he said.

A female suspect searched the driver while a man armed with a gun grabbed him from behind.

“The suspects instructed him to drive back to a bushy area in Delft South where they undressed him, took his clothes, cellphone and cash and left him,” Van Wyk said.

The driver reported the incident to the police on Thursday.

“The complainant pointed out the house where he initially picked up the suspects and a 27-year-old female and a 45-year-old male were arrested. They showed police the house where the cellphone was sold for R350 and it was retrieved.”

A case of armed robbery is under investigation as the search for the rest of the suspects continues.

