Delivery truck petrol-bombed in Somerset West

A truck driver has broken his collar bone after fleeing from a truck that was petrol-bombed on Wednesday evening.

A video shows two truck drivers sitting inside a stationary truck, when the petrol bomb is thrown. Both men fled from the truck which was at a red light on Broadlands Road in Somerset West.

The owner of Gastao’s Quality Foods (Pty) Ltd, who did not want to be named, said one of his truck drivers, sitting in the passenger seat, broke his collarbone as he jumped out.

The truck was transporting frozen/dry food and the reason for the attack is currently unknown.

Lwandle police were investigating a case of malicious damaged to property, Captain FC van Wyk said.

It is alleged that the driver and his passenger were driving on the N2 in the direction to Grabouw when unknown persons threw a petrol bomb through the passenger window, he said.

“Luckily the petrol bomb did not explode and no one sustained any injuries,” van Wyk said.

Anyone with information was requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bongekile Ntsontso on 082 522 3371 or 021 845 2060.

Western Cape trucks have increasingly become the targets of suspected criminal activity this year.

In June, an articulated truck was set alight on the N2, also in Somerset West, with some of the highway being closed, City of Cape Town traffic officials confirmed at the time.

Also in June, Bernard Groenewald died of his injuries after being petrol bombed on the N1, near Touws River.

And in May, Christopher Kgomo was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a boulder was thrown through his window.

