Arson suspected after fire destroys train coach, carriage in Somerset West

A case of arson is being investigated after a train caught alight in Somerset West on Thursday afternoon, Western Cape police said.

Firefighters rushed to the Van Der Stel station at around 15:45, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Two firefighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members were used, and the fire was extinguished at 18:05.

“One coach and a carriage was completely destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported and the scene was handed over to Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] representatives,” said Carelse.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the police were investigating the circumstances.

