Gangsta gran: Cape Town pensioner arrested with mandrax worth R20k

News24 Wire
FILE PICTURE: At least 547 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R30 000 were found during a search at several houses in Orkney, near Klerksdorp, 31 July 2019. Photo: SAPS

400 mandrax tablets were found in a 66-year-old woman’s home.

A 66-year-old woman from Kuils River in Cape Town was arrested this week for possession of drugs.

Law enforcement officials who were busy with search warrants in the Kalkfontein area received information on Wednesday afternoon that drugs were being kept at a property in Brenda Street.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed, in a statement, that upon arrival, the law enforcement officials searched the premises and found ”400 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R20,000 in the house”.

The pensioner was arrested for possession of drugs and will soon appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court.

