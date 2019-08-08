Man who allegedly killed Beaufort West mother arrested

More than two weeks after the half-naked body of Beaufort West mother Anthea Thopps was discovered, the police arrested a 35-year-old man on Thursday in connection with her murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said an investigation team had tracked Thopps’ phone to Delo Street, where the suspect had been seen.

“He fled when he realised the police was approaching him. Police members were soon joined by community members in pursuing the suspect. Eventually, at about 12:30, our members cornered him in an outside toilet in a yard in the same street where he took cover,” he added.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Beaufort West police station, where he was processed and detained.

Pojie said a multidisciplinary investigation team had searched for the suspect.

These included local and cluster detectives, the Central Karoo and Outeniqua dog unit’s body liquid detection dog, and members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

Acting provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi commended those involved for the “thorough and speedy finalisation of the murder case that shocked the Central Karoo town of Beaufort West”.

Thopps’ body was discovered on July 21 after leaving her mother’s home at 12:30.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday on a murder charge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.