Suspect arrested for opening false hijacking case

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a suspect for opening a false case of vehicle hijacking.

Police provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of defeating the ends of justice was registered by the Berea police “after an alleged victim reported that his vehicle” had recently been hijacked.

“According to the report made with police, he claimed that he was hijacked by three men at Cowey Road on 6 August at 5.20pm. He further alleged that the suspects drove with him towards Molweni where he was dropped off in a bush by the suspects before they drove away. A case of hijacking was opened at the Berea police station and detectives took over the investigation,” Zwane said in a statement on Thursday.

During the course of the investigation, however, police officers “quickly” discovered that the same vehicle had been used in the commission of a crime in Hillcrest.

“Three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. In their haste to flee the scene of the crime, the vehicle crashed and two suspects were arrested while the driver managed to escape.

“Police quickly realised that the so-called victim only reported the hijacking to cover up the fact that the vehicle was used in the commission of a crime. He was then arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon,” Zwane said.

He added that police in the province have issued a stern warning to members of the community who open false cases.

“Valuable police resources and manpower is wasted investigating these cases instead of concentrating on genuine cases.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

