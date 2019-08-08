Missing Meghan Cremer’s body found in sand mine

The body of 30-year-old Cape Town horse rider Meghan Cremer has been found. Her body was found on Thursday morning in a sand mine in Philippi, EWN reports.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said Cremer was last seen leaving a farm in Philippi at around 6.24pm on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Western Cape police arrested three suspects who were found with a stolen vehicle registered to Cremer. The three suspects, aged 27, 34 and 35, have been charged with illegal possession of a presumably stolen vehicle and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Cremer did not return home nor did she pitch up for work.

He family had appealed for help on social media: “If anyone has seen her or has any information that could help us find her, please get in touch with me ASAP,” her brother Paul Cremer pleaded on social media.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.