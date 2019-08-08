Police officers arrested for allegedly trying to sell counterfeit goods

Seven police officers were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice following a police raid in the Johannesburg CBD where counterfeit goods, among other items, were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in one incident a warrant officer and four constables were arrested at the Johannesburg Central Police Station after they were caught attempting to resell confiscated goods back to the illegal traders.

In the second incident, two members from the tactical response team were arrested after police investigated a possible leak of information about the planned operation in the Johannesburg CBD, Peters said.

“The two were linked through investigation and on an eyewitness account. Police believe the loot found in the 46 vehicles in the basement parking at Lister Building could be the cargo that was removed the night before after the illegal traders had received a tip-off,” Peters said in a statement on Thursday.

The police returned to the CBD on Wednesday after they were attacked a week ago in a failed operation targeting counterfeit goods.

The intelligence-led operation focused on counterfeit goods and related criminal activities in the Johannesburg CBD.

Peters said while such operations were set to continue, police could confirm the following:

– over 560 undocumented foreign nationals were taken in for processing. Their status in the country will be determined by the Department of Home Affairs while the Local Criminal Record Centre from the SAPS will determine criminal records;

– Unlicensed firearms – 6 rifles, 6 pistols, 4 shotguns and hundreds of ammunition of varying calibres were found in one room on the 12th floor of Medical One Shopping Centre in Rahima Moosa Street. A suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine possible usage in the commission of crime.

– Large consignments of counterfeit goods including clothing and sneakers were found in different buildings. The monetary value is yet to be determined;

– Intelligence further led police to Lister Building where 46 vehicles including panel vans were found on different levels of the basement parking. The vehicles were loaded to capacity with more counterfeit goods which were confiscated by the police.

“The confiscated goods will be disposed of in a similar manner as the last public disposal of over R500 million worth of counterfeit goods in April this year,” Peters added.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the work of the Crime Intelligence and Anti-Corruption unit who made sure the operation was a success.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura also welcomed the arrest of criminals who traded in counterfeit goods.

The premier said: “As South Africans, we must work collectively to build our economy and create much-needed jobs. We need to make a significant dent in the illegal trade of counterfeit goods as they pose an economic risk against our efforts as a country.”

Police Minister General Bheki Cele also commended the SAPS for the operations.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: In pics: Police raid in Joburg CBD unearths guns, ammunition, counterfeit goods