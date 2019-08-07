Crime 7.8.2019 09:52 pm

North West police investigating after two burned bodies found

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

One of the bodies was found next to a burnt-out double cab bakkie, the other inside.

North West police are investigating a case of murder after two charred bodies were discovered in Mmakgori village, Tshidilamolomo, Mahikeng, on Wednesday.

The police were called to the scene at approximately 07.00am and upon arrival they found a burnt-out double cab bakkie.

“They found a severely burned body of a man lying on the ground next to the bakkie. Inside the bakkie, a body that was burnt beyond recognition was found lying on the rear passenger seat,” police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police suspect the body on the ground is that of a 29-year-old electrical contract employee.

He was last seen on Tuesday evening with his girlfriend who is from Majemantsho village.

“At this stage, the police cannot rule out the possibility that the body of the person, who was found lying on the rear seat of the vehicle, might have been killed first,” Tselanyane said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lead investigator in Gumede case survives hit in Germiston 7.8.2019
Cops investigating a case of child abandonment after newborn found in bin 7.8.2019
PICS: Cops avoid ‘bloodbath’ in Joburg CBD raid, 600 arrested 7.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition