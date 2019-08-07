WATCH: Bullets fly in Limpopo armed CIT heist

A group of unknown men escaped with an undisclosed amount of money following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist outside Tzaneen on Tuesday afternoon, reports Letaba Herald.

An eyewitness told Letaba Herald that a Mercedes Benz rammed into a cash van at a T-junction before a group of men jumped from a Ford Ranger and started shooting randomly with assault rifles.

“Some motorists alighted from their vehicles and took cover under the truck which stopped on the road,” Letaba Herald was told.

No one was injured, but it is believed that some of the robbers were shot during the shootout.

Several motor vehicles were damaged as a result.

Attempts to get a comment from police in Letsitele were unsuccessful.

