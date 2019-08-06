SPCA investigates 26 animal carcasses found dumped in Rustenburg

One cat and 25 dogs were found dead in Rustenburg on Sunday after a complaint was received by the Rustenburg SPCA.

They have since confirmed in a Facebook post that an investigation has been launched to find the culprit and that the animals were likely dead before they were dumped.

The animals were photographed and taken to the facility’s pet mortuary, where they will be kept safe. The SPCA was then tasked with reaching out to the public, asking if anyone recognised their pets that may have recently passed away.

Six people came forward and identified their animals in what is being dubbed “the Donkerhoek incident”. Those that came forward also said their animals were euthanised by the same veterinarian.

The SPCA said the identity of the vet would be released soon, and that a case had been opened.

