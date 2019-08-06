SAPS raid suspected Durban North brothel

Ten women were arrested after a raid on a suspected brothel in Durban North last week.

According to Durban North SAPS spokesperson, Capt Raymond Deokaran, the raid took place on Stirling Crescent, reports Northglen News.

The raid was a joint operation between members of the Durban North SAPS, crime intelligence and the organised crime units.

“The women were arrested on suspicion of being prostitutes while three illegal immigrants were detained. The man who also allegedly ran the home as a brothel was also detained. During the raid, police recovered and seized 25 cell phones, two bags of pornographic DVDs and other paraphernalia,” he said.

The man accused of running the home as a brothel has appeared in court and was released on bail.

Haden Searles, the chairperson of the Durban North/Umhlanga CPF, welcomed the raid by the joint jurisdictional task force and said this was a warning that illicit activities in the area would not be tolerated.

“This raid is as a direct result of the CPF, the community and the police working together. This property has been raided before on the suspicion of operating as a brothel and this sends a clear message that illicit activities will not be tolerated in the area.

“In most cases, brothels have a knock-on effect bringing drugs into the area and at times may even involve human trafficking. As the CPF we thank and congratulate the SAPS for their hard work in this case. We’ve also identified several other properties allegedly operating as brothels and we’ve alerted the police to their presence,” he said.

Searles urged residents to report homes suspected of operating as brothels to the SAPS or the CPF.

