Two arrested after attempting to smuggle Vodacom tower batteries across the border

Two suspects were arrested at Beitbridge border post on Saturday after they were found to be in possession of suspected stolen property, reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement, police spokesperson Const Maphure Manamela said the suspects, travelling in a bakkie with a trailer, were heading to Zimbabwe from South Africa when they were stopped at the search bay.

During the routine search, the police found the tower batteries hidden inside the trailer. The driver and his passenger were immediately arrested.

Manamela added that the origin of the recovered items was still being determined through an ongoing investigation.

The suspects, aged 30 and 40, will appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of presumed stolen properties.

