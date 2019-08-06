Police offer R50k reward for information on murder of mother, son

A cash reward of R50,000 will be granted to anyone who has information regarding the double murder of a mother and son in Ramakgani, Thaba Nchu in the Free State, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

According to a statement by SAPS, the incident happened on March 25 at about 7.50pm at their home in Ramakgani.

Lesang Motladile was preparing dinner for her family when two unknown men stormed in and started shooting randomly.

Motladile was shot in the stomach and arm. Her 27-year old son, Bongani, was shot when he went to investigate what was happening. Her younger son survived the shooting when he hid under a table to take cover.

Two murder cases were opened for investigation after the two victims were declared dead.

Police request that anyone with information that could lead to a successful conviction contact Detective Constable Keabetswe Mogoera on 082 467 6612 or 051 875 1109.

For any further inquiries, contact Sergeant Martin Xuma on 079 528 4782 or 051 873 5400.

