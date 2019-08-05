Man arrested after girlfriend stabbed in alleged lover’s quarrel

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was stabbed after an alleged lovers’ quarrel.

“On July 31, 2019 at 23:00 a 19-year-old girl from Kalkuil was at Lucy’s Tavern with her boyfriend and their friends and they were all drinking alcohol. An argument between the two lovers erupted,” spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said in a statement on Monday.

The girlfriend, identified as Ntswaki Precious Lesenyeho, was taken to hospital for further medical treatment. She died when she arrived.

Constable David Ntaje of Odendaalsrus Crime Prevention later arrested Mokete Nelson Sempe.

He is expected to return to court on August 8 for a bail application.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.