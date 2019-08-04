Jogger hit with rock near Muizenberg ahead of memorial for slain Ukrainian businessman

A man has been arrested for throwing a rock at a jogger near Muizenberg on Sunday, hours before a memorial service for Ivan Ivanov, a Ukrainian businessman murdered on a hike at Chapman’s Peak.

“According to information, three people were jogging between St James and Muizenberg when one of them was hit with a rock by a suspect,” said Western Cape police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“The [suspect] aged 20 was apprehended and handed to the police by one of joggers. He will appear in court once charged.”

Rwexana said the victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Ivanov was stabbed to death near East Fort last Saturday.

Three people were arrested – the first while fleeing the scene covered in blood – and have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the Wynberg Regional Court.

The memorial service for Ivanov, a married father of three children, will be held at the East Fort on Sunday.

It is expected to be conducted by Orthodox priest Father Nikolaous Giamouridis, assisted by Deacon Michael Samos.

– News24 Wire

