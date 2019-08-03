Crime 3.8.2019 02:20 pm

Police bust nets R600K in crystal meth

News24 Wire
According to the EMPD not less than eight critical senior vacancies are being advertised and 265 metro police recruits are in training. (Stock image)

According to the EMPD not less than eight critical senior vacancies are being advertised and 265 metro police recruits are in training. (Stock image)

Police say they confiscated 2kg of crystal meth valued at R600 000 and over 340g of Swazi-Gold dagga valued at R10 000.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) arrested three men and confiscated over R600 000 worth of crystal meth and dagga.

The arrest came after the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit received a tip-off about a batch of drugs intended for distribution in the Germiston area by three people. The information was provided by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), an independent police directorate responsible for combatting serious organised and commercial crime, EMPD Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred M Kgasago confirmed.

Using the description, provided by the Hawks, of the three people who would be transporting the drugs, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit placed the suspects under surveillance to monitor their movements, from 9am on Friday, August 2.

Just after 12:15pm, police cornered the three suspects, who were in an Uber taxi, at the intersection of Robyn and Knox streets in Germiston CBD. Police confiscated 2kg of crystal meth valued at R600 000 and over 340g of Swazi-Gold dagga valued at R10 000, Kgasago says.

Three foreigners were detained at the Germiston police station for the possession and dealing in illicit substance. The suspects are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Anti-gang unit seize tik and mandrax in Elsies River busts 31.7.2019
Possible connections between drug bust in Australia and Mark Batchelor’s death probed 28.7.2019
Australian police discover R1.4bn cocaine hidden in excavator allegedly shipped from SA 18.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition