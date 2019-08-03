Woman killed after love triangle uncovered

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, after she discovered him with another woman.

Butterworth police made the arrest after Nobuhle Jwayi, also 27, was stabbed in Skiet Informal Settlement.

According to Captain Jackson Manatha, Jwayi and her brother went to the suspect’s shack on Friday afternoon. They found her boyfriend with another woman, and the brother allegedly attacked the second woman. The suspect then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Jwayi.

She was rushed to Butterworth Hospital where she died. Butterworth police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. He will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.