‘He died a hero’: Police commissioner condemns killing of cop who was stabbed to death while tracing suspected drug dealers

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has condemned the killing of a police constable in De Deur, the Vaal, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the policeman and five other officers from De Deur police station were tracing suspects dealing in drugs in Weilers Farm when he was stabbed to death on Thursday.

“While searching the area, two suspects were spotted and upon seeing the police vehicle, they immediately fled in different directions and the police gave chase on foot. The officer cornered one of them.

“However, the suspect overpowered the constable and fatally stabbed him in the chest, taking the member’s service pistol and firing a shot. The other members of the team responded to the gunshot and found the suspect with the firearm.”

Naidoo said the officers then shot and arrested him.

“He was found with a bloodied knife, suspected to have been the one used to take the life of the deceased member.”

The constable’s official firearm was found hidden in a toilet

Sitole conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the 32-year-old officer who had graduated in December 2018.

“I am sincerely saddened by the senseless killing of this young member. He had just started his career in the service with a lot of passion and energy, hence he pursued a dangerous suspect without any hesitation. He died a hero.”

Sitole instructed the province to ensure that his family was afforded the support they needed.

