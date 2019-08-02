Husband and wife brutally murdered in KZN

Reports indicate that police have apprehended a man allegedly involved in the robbery and murder of an elderly Willow Glen, Umkomaas couple, reports South Coast Herald.

According to the information, the husband and wife were found murdered at the property on Thursday.

ALSO READ: SA men slaughter their women at a rate of three per day

The 37-year-old man allegedly assaulted the 78-year-old husband with a hammer. The 74-year-old wife had been strangled and assaulted.

“They both sustained head injuries and died at the scene,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The vehicle was later found on the N2 off-ramp at Hibberdene where a man attempted to flee. Members of the Saps then gave chase.

A case of double murder has been registered for investigation at the Umkomaas Saps.

The man will appear in court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.