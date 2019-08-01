Two dogs shot after biting cops who stormed Cape Town home

A Cape Town family has questioned the force that police officers allegedly used when storming their home, which resulted in their two Pitbulls being shot and injured.

Cassiem Davids told News24 this week that Girly and Soldier had merely been protecting their Grassy Park abode when officers arrived unannounced for a “drug raid” last Wednesday evening.

“The police kicked the gate in and the dogs were in the yard. The dog bit one of the officers on his jacket,” he said.

He believed that around 15 shots were fired. Girly was shot through the throat, while Soldier was hit in the chest and right hind leg.

While he said he was told the police used rubber bullets, veterinarians found metal bullets inside the animals.

“They were planning to shoot the dogs dead… You don’t even shoot a gangster like that,” said Davids.

“My son was crying because he thought the dogs are dead. They are part of our family. We need them on our premises to protect us from crime.”

He said his wife and sons were subsequently arrested on various charges.

Attorney Vincent van Graan, who is representing the family, said the charges brought against the different family members included assault on police, using vicious dogs, resisting arrest, and possession of five bankies of dagga.

He believed that the police were of the view that no one had opened a door for them on arrival.

Van Graan said he wanted to view the video footage to establish what exactly had happened.

When News24 asked Western Cape police to respond to the allegations, they confirmed the incident but could not answer specific questions.

“Four suspects, three males and one female between the age 21 and 50 were arrested. This office is not in a position to offer you a comment before the outcome of the investigation,” said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Acting IPID spokesperson Sontago Seiso was establishing whether they had a record of the investigation.

Girly was taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Grassy Park and Soldier was taken to the Animal Welfare Society (AWS) of South Africa in Philippi.

AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins said he could not believe Soldier had managed to walk around with two bullets lodged inside him.

They were able to safely remove the bullets and fragments.

“The bullets miraculously missed all major organs,” he said.

Soldier did not show any signs of aggression while in their care, he added.

Belinda Abraham, of the SPCA, said Girly’s wound had healed well.

She was spayed and taken home on Wednesday.

“The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is saddened by incidents where uniformed officials demonstrate so little regard for animal life. It sends out a message that cruelty towards animals is acceptable in the eyes of the law,” she said.

– News24 Wire

