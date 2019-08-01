Hawks arrest cop for allegedly stealing money meant for assault victims

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested a 43-year-old detective constable stationed at Tzaneen for theft on Wednesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, in March this year, the officer allegedly received R10,000 from the court mediation team that was meant to compensate two victims of assault.

Instead of giving all the money to the victims, he allegedly took R3,000 for himself and gave them the remainder.

“The Hawks were entrusted with the investigation of the matter and subsequently a warrant of arrest was authorised against the suspect. The suspect is expected to appear at the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges relating to theft,” Maluleke said.

– News24 Wire

