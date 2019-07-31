Old Mutual evacuates building after bomb scare

Just as the eventful day Old Mutual had on Wednesday was coming to a close, the company had to evacuate about 10 floors of staff upon receiving an anonymous phone call about a bomb at around 3.30pm.

Journalists on the scene reported that Old Mutual staff were told to evacuate the building in Sandton, leaving their cars and belongings behind until police could assess the building.

At about 3.30pm, Old Mutual received an anonymous phone call about a bomb. The caller didn’t specify where the apparent bomb is in the building. Police & bomb squad are tracking the anonymous call. They can’t tell where the bomb is. Building has 10 floors & 9 basement parking. https://t.co/cbBtwOpwip — Ray Mahlaka (@RayMahlaka) July 31, 2019

Stella Street in #Sandton still closed off after a bomb scare at the Old Mutual offices. Emergency services are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/SjZdb30TgM — ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@sandtontimes) July 31, 2019

At the time of writing, staff were still standing on the street waiting to be able to get back into the building to collect their belongings.

Third sniffer dog we have seen arrive on the scene #oldmutualbombscare @cnbcafrica pic.twitter.com/FakZqRyga5 — Fifi Peters (@FifiPeters) July 31, 2019

Speaking to news channel CNBC Africa, the company said they did not believe that the threat was linked to their disagreement with recently reinstated CEO Peter Moyo.

Old Mutual tells CNBC Africa it does not suspect the bomb scare is related to it's legal battle with Peter Moyo over his fight to get his job back as CEO. Tune into Closing Bell with @ChrisBishopZA for live coverage #MoyovsOldMutual #oldmutualbombscare @cnbcafrica — Fifi Peters (@FifiPeters) July 31, 2019

