Crime 31.7.2019 05:15 pm

Old Mutual evacuates building after bomb scare

Kaunda Selisho
Staff standing in the street outside Sandton's Old Mutual building after a reported bomb threat | Image: Twitter/ @MARIUSBROODRYK

By Wednesday afternoon staff were still standing on the street waiting to be able to get back into the building to collect their belongings.

Just as the eventful day Old Mutual had on Wednesday was coming to a close, the company had to evacuate about 10 floors of staff upon receiving an anonymous phone call about a bomb at around 3.30pm.

Journalists on the scene reported that Old Mutual staff were told to evacuate the building in Sandton, leaving their cars and belongings behind until police could assess the building.

At the time of writing, staff were still standing on the street waiting to be able to get back into the building to collect their belongings.

Speaking to news channel CNBC Africa, the company said they did not believe that the threat was linked to their disagreement with recently reinstated CEO Peter Moyo.

This is a developing story.

