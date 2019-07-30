Senzo Meyiwa case will be resolved one day – Cele

Investigations continue into the questionable robbery that led to the death of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was mysteriously shot dead in Vosloorus in 2014.

Answering questions on the status of investigations in Senzo’s murder case, Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was painful knowing that he had recently spoken to the late Sam Meyiwa who wanted answers on his son’s murder.

It brought a lot of pain, having seen him, Cele said.

“Nobody should say nothing is being done.” He maintains investigations continue as the case needs to be resolved.

Investigations are yet to expose what continues to leave police with question marks regarding the case, despite Cele’s confirmation on the ongoing investigations.

He said police were in constant contact with the Meyiwa family updating them on the case.

“Our focus is that the case must be resolved. The family looks like they understand.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.