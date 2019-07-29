Taxi driver recovering after being shot in road rage incident by ‘Rambo’

A taxi driver is still recovering in hospital after being shot in the upper body in what police say was an incident of road rage in Honeydew, northern Johannesburg.

When the alleged shooter was arrested by police after a chase that ended in Douglasdale, a search of his car revealed a mini arms cache.

In the car driven by the 26-year-old man were three firearms: a shotgun and two pistols. Also seized were 800 rounds of ammunition for different calibre firearms including an R5, pistols and AK47s, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

It was reported that the motorist jumped out of his car, holding two guns, and started firing at the taxi, hitting the driver, who was later rushed to hospital.

“A suspect was arrested, and further investigations will be conducted to establish possible linkage to previous crimes.

“We are determined to know the motive of this suspect who drives around with guns and weapons,” said Peters.

He added: “We haven’t received any further information. Should anything major happen to the taxi driver, we will be updated so we can change the charges.”

The motorist will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court today on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.