Crime 26.7.2019 11:24 am

WATCH: Security guard’s firearm stolen off his hip

Citizen reporter

In a split second, the officer is disarmed by someone who appears from the camera’s blindspot.

A security officer’s firearm was grabbed right off his hip as he was about to purchase refreshments from a local convenient store.

In the footage, the officer is in a line inside what appears to be a garage convenience store. In a split second, as the officer attempts to pay his bill, a man emerges from the blind spot of the camera to disarm the officer.

The attacker then points the firearm at the officer, before the video ends.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

