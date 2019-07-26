WATCH: Security guard’s firearm stolen off his hip

A security officer’s firearm was grabbed right off his hip as he was about to purchase refreshments from a local convenient store.
In the footage, the officer is in a line inside what appears to be a garage convenience store. In a split second, as the officer attempts to pay his bill, a man emerges from the blind spot of the camera to disarm the officer.
The attacker then points the firearm at the officer, before the video ends.
Watch the video below:
Firearm stolen! WATCH pic.twitter.com/H8Pwctawtj
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 26, 2019
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
