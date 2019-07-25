Eastern Cape truck hire company in hot water over sewage

A media statement by the department of water and sanitation says a criminal case has been opened against a private company that was caught discharging sewage in Mthatha Dam in the Eastern Cape.

The department opened a water resource pollution criminal case at East London police station against Anix Truck Hire after one of their vehicles was recorded discharging sewage into the dam last week.

The statement said environmental officers of the Mthatha office visited the largest water distributer in the region on July 19 and found sewage discharge at the site.

The statement said “the department has now taken samples of water for microbiological and chemical analysis in three areas of the dam. It is hoped that the results of the tests will assist with the police investigation”.

Anix office manager Cwenga Sigwili said: “We heard about the incident and we immediately suspended the driver pending an investigation into the matter. We are cooperating with governmental departments in investigations.”

“It is extremely concerning when a private business is caught doing such a despicable thing, especially considering that the lives of our people are at stake and that these actions could result in diseases,” said the chairperson of the select committee on cooperative governance, traditional affairs, human settlements, water and sanitation in the province, China Dodovu.

“Punitive action should be taken against anybody that intentionally pollutes our water resources.”

The committee highlighted its disappointment with the alleged R2,000 fine imposed by the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality against the company.

“Deliberate pollution will not be curtailed if such companies are given a slap on the wrist. Harsh action should be considered if companies are to be deterred from deliberate actions such as these,” said Dodovu.

The chairperson added that “municipalities are forced to redirect scarce financial resources towards purification of the water to ensure that it is of acceptable drinking quality”.

“This in turn robs municipalities of the ability to meet other service delivery requirements, which is unfair to residents.”

