Former Nketoana municipality mayor, two officials arrested for alleged corruption

A former mayor of the Nketoana local municipality has been arrested for alleged corruption.

Mandla Mamba, 49, and his alleged accomplices, Vincent Mkhefa, 44, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the municipality, and Caroline Nketu, 51, a service provider, were arrested on Friday by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

It is stated that during August 2011, a whistleblower reported alleged tender fraud and corruption committed at Nketoana Local Municipality. The matter relates to the installation of equipment in parks, where incorrect procurement procedures were followed, quotations were apparently inflated and kickbacks exchanged hands.

Further investigation into the matter was conducted, and it was found that the former mayor had sourced a service provider on March 24, 2011, and requested a quotation for playground equipment. The service provider submitted the quotation of R32,900. The equipment was later delivered and payment authorised.

During the same period, Nketu, who was also a service provider, was requested to provide quotations for the same tender contract. Two quotations were then submitted by Nketu for the amount of R198,500, each for two areas.

Mkhefa, the former CFO, allegedly authorised these payments, and as a result of these fraudulent activities, Nketoana Local Municipality was prejudiced and suffered a loss of approximately R364,100.

The accused have been charged with fraud and money laundering in contravention of the Local Government Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

They are expected back in court on August 19.

