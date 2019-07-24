West Rand to tackle illegal mining through mining forum

Brigadier Mashadi Selepe, the West Rand District Vispol commander, highlighted the importance of a West Rand District Mining Forum being established to look into the challenges brought on by illegal mining in Randfontein and Krugersdorp, reports Randfontein Herald.

“A meeting with mining companies has already been held,” Brigadier Selepe said.

She added the purpose of this forum was to assist in curbing illegal mining activities in the area.

ALSO READ: Peaceful Krugersdorp neighbourhood turning into war zone as illegal mining continues

“Illegal mining brings a range of social ills, as it presents a serious risk to the safety of the surrounding communities. Illegal miners tend to use extremely environmentally unfriendly refining methods and materials such as explosives, which also put their lives and those of the community at grave risk. We cannot address this challenge alone, thus collaboration is key.

“Illegal mining and organised crime are connected. Very often, illegal mining is spearheaded by people who are indirectly involved in illegal activities themselves, thus the use of vulnerable groups such as undocumented foreign nationals, commonly known as zama zamas.”

She also warned: “Zama zamas are often heavily armed, have explosives and when trespassing on operating mines, they set ambushes and booby traps for employees, security personnel, and rival groups.”

To address these issues, a total of 389 suspects were arrested during joint operations held by police in the West Rand District, government departments, external stakeholders and other law enforcers during the weekend.

Gloria Maswanganye, the West Rand District Police spokesperson, said Operation O kae Molao that was carried out specifically at the Makhulugama informal settlement on Friday was led by Brigadier Selepe. A major part of the operation was focused on illegal mining in and around Randfontein and Krugersdorp.

She added that among those arrested were 155 undocumented persons, while two men were arrested for being in possession of explosives, one man for being in possession of live ammunition and one man for bribery. Explosives, gold-bearing material as well as equipment used in illegal mining activities were recovered.

The following items were seized during Operation Okae Molao:

• 563 bags of gold dust bearing material

• 42 phendukas

• 25 ALCAD batteries

• 27 gas bottles

• four generators

• 16 cutting torches

• five hammers

• 20 garden spades

• one bush cutter

• 58.09ml of alcohol

• explosives

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.