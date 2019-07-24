Crime 24.7.2019 11:32 am

Murder charge looms over municipal CFO in KZN

Danielle Greaves
Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality CFO Sibusiso Radebe.

Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality CFO Sibusiso Radebe.

Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality CFO Sibusiso Radebe was arrested in connection with the murder of Zakhele Mazibuko.

The chief financial officer (CFO) of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Sibusiso Radebe, was arrested last Thursday night in Westville in connection with a murder, reports Estcourt and Midlands News.

It is alleged that Radebe murdered Zakhele Mazibuko, who was the publicity secretary of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

ALSO READ: IFP councillor killed in KZN ‘ambush’

“I can confirm the arrest of Mr Radebe, and a court appearance was held in Estcourt on Monday,” Reneilwe Serero, media spokesperson in the Office of the Minister, confirmed.

She added that there was “no further information at this stage”.

When asked to comment on the matter, Inkosi Langalibalele Municipal Manager Patrick Mkhize said: “Unfortunately I cannot comment at this point, as nothing official has come to me. We are observing what is going on and once official news reaches me, we will share this.”

Mazibuko was killed in September last year “in an ambush between Estcourt and Colenso shortly after leaving a party meeting”, according to IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two Nigerian police officers arrested over woman’s death 24.7.2019
Myburgh and son face judgment for murder of emerging farmer Mavula 23.7.2019
Army officer admits his part in murder of Gambian editor Deyda Hydara 23.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition