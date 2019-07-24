Murder charge looms over municipal CFO in KZN

The chief financial officer (CFO) of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Sibusiso Radebe, was arrested last Thursday night in Westville in connection with a murder, reports Estcourt and Midlands News.

It is alleged that Radebe murdered Zakhele Mazibuko, who was the publicity secretary of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“I can confirm the arrest of Mr Radebe, and a court appearance was held in Estcourt on Monday,” Reneilwe Serero, media spokesperson in the Office of the Minister, confirmed.

She added that there was “no further information at this stage”.

When asked to comment on the matter, Inkosi Langalibalele Municipal Manager Patrick Mkhize said: “Unfortunately I cannot comment at this point, as nothing official has come to me. We are observing what is going on and once official news reaches me, we will share this.”

Mazibuko was killed in September last year “in an ambush between Estcourt and Colenso shortly after leaving a party meeting”, according to IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

