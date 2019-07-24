Crime 24.7.2019 10:40 am

Klipfontein primary school robbed twice in less than two months

Panyaza Lesufi Photo: Tshegofatso Ngobeni

Panyaza Lesufi has warned criminals that they would not win the fight towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A Klipfontein primary school in Midrand has been robbed of equipment. Gideon Rambuwani Primary School was left bare by robbers, who fled with an undisclosed amount of electronic equipment. This is the second time the school has fallen victim to a robbery.

In April, the school was targeted and two laptops, 27 computers, a server, and cameras were stolen. The school’s governing body remained concerned at the apparent derailment of their pupils’ curriculum.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted news of the latest robbery on Wednesday and warned criminals that they would not win the fight towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Lesufi, who has questioned security before, is concerned about the level of robberies in schools.

Speaking in an eNCA interview, he maintained that school robberies were fast becoming a norm.

“I know every weekend, on Monday, I will get a report that there has been a robbery in one of our schools. It is starting to be the order of the day”, said Lesufi.

He has urged schools to minimise the amounts of cash they kept on the premises.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

