Pretoria robbers shoot and kill both man and his dog

Police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man and his dog in the face during a house robbery in Soshanguve Extension 2 last Tuesday, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

Around 3am, Soshanguve police attended to a scene in Extension 2 where they found a man had been shot twice in his upper body and a dog once in the head.

“The man was already dead and was taken to the Ga-Rankuwa mortuary,” said police spokesperson Constable Portia Sebone.

Sebone confirmed that an undisclosed amount of money and two cellphones were taken and that another person had escaped the robbery unharmed.

She said the victim could not identify any of the suspects and the case was still under investigation.

SPCA Tshwane spokesperson Elsa Daniels said when they arrived at the scene, the man was dead already but the badly injured dog was still alive.

“A veterinarian attended to the dog. There were signs the dog had also been poisoned. In light of the dog’s suffering, the most humane thing to do was to euthanise it,” said Daniels.

Daniels added they would further investigate the case and possibly open a case of animal cruelty against the culprits.

