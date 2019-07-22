Robberies rock KZN’s Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents at the Beachwood Mangroves Nature Reserve in Durban North last week. Both incidents, which occurred two days apart, are believed to have been carried out by the same suspect, reports Northglen News.

The suspect allegedly pretends to be a visitor to the reserve and walks around with his cellphone, pretending to film his surroundings.

In the first incident, which took place on the afternoon of July 12, a professor from the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI) was robbed of his wallet by an armed assailant.

In the second incident, which took place two days later, former Durban North resident Bart Fokkens and a friend were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint.

Speaking to Northglen News, Fokkens said he was shaken by the incident but was happy to have escaped unharmed.

“We were at the reserve for a picnic organised by the Umgeni Estuary Conservancy and once we had finished I wanted to see if I could spot a bit of birdlife. So my partner and I walked onto the boardwalks and actually passed the suspect, who we think used his cell phone to record us and see what valuables we had on us.

“As we approached the helipad area near the education centre boardwalk, the suspect approached us and pointed a gun at us, it looked like a revolver. We were very obedient, we put our hands up, he asked for my shoes and my cell phone and my partner’s rings. He told us not to look at him and he walked away. I know we were with a group of people, but I realise now and strongly advise anyone not to walk in the mangroves alone,” he said.

Fokkens has opened a case of robbery at the Durban North SAPS.

Ezemvelo communications manager Musa Mntambo confirmed the incidents had taken place.

Mntambo reminded visitors that going to the reserve could only be done by appointment.

“Beachwood has an Educational and Corporate Booking procedures and special open days for [the] public. The public is requested to call the reserve on 082 559 2839 to inquire about entry by appointment if there is no exclusive booking for that day,” he said.

